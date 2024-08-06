Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1747 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1747 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1747 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1747 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1747 S at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
3020 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
Colombia 4 Escudos 1747 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

