Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1827

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1827 So I
Reverse 8 Escudos 1827 So I
8 Escudos 1827 So I
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Escudos 1827 So I
Reverse 2 Escudos 1827 So I
2 Escudos 1827 So I
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1827 So I
Reverse 1 Escudo 1827 So I
1 Escudo 1827 So I
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search