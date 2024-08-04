Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1827 So I (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,176
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1827
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1827 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
