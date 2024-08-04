Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1827 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1827 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1827 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,176

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1827
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1827 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1827 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1827 So I at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1827 So I at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1827 So I at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1827 So I at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1827 So I at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

