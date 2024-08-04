Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Peso 1864 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,5235 g
- Pure gold (0,0441 oz) 1,3712 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 29,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1864
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1864 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22004 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 140 CHF
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CZK
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
