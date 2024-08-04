Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Peso 1864 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Peso 1864 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Peso 1864 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5235 g
  • Pure gold (0,0441 oz) 1,3712 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 29,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1864
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1864 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22004 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Chile 1 Peso 1864 So at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 140 CHF
Chile 1 Peso 1864 So at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CZK
Chile 1 Peso 1864 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1864 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1864 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1864 So at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1864 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1864 So at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 31, 2019
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Peso 1864 So at auction Auctiones - November 15, 2015
Seller Auctiones
Date November 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1864 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

