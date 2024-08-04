Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1841 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1841
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1841 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31592 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3720 $
Price in auction currency 3720 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
