Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1841 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1841
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1841 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31592 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • Varesi (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3720 $
Price in auction currency 3720 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Varesi - October 1, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Felzmann - June 25, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 27, 2014
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Chile 8 Escudos 1841 So IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

