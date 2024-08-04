5 Pesos 1900 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1900 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)