Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1900 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1900 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1900 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,9955 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7469 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,265,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1900
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1900 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (1)
Chile 5 Pesos 1900 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1900 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Chile 5 Pesos 1900 So at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1900 So at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1900 So at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date March 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1900 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 4, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

