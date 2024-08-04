Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1900 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,9955 g
- Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7469 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,265,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1900
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1900 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesos 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
