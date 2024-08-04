Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1870 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,6265 g
- Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 13,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1870
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1870 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23872 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 4, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
