Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1870 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1870 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1870 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,6265 g
  • Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 13,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1870
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1870 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23872 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Heritage - March 4, 2021
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Heritage - March 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 4, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 5 Pesos 1870 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1870 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 5 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search