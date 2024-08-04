Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1824 So FD (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1824 So FD - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 4 Escudos 1824 So FD - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,530

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1824
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1824 with mark So FD. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3790 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place February 9, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1824 So FD at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1824 So FD at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1824 So FD at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1824 So FD at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1824 So FD at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1824 So FD at auction Goldberg - February 12, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date February 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1824 So FD at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

