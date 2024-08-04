4 Escudos 1824 So FD (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1824 with mark So FD. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3790 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,680. Bidding took place February 9, 2008.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) F (2) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) F12 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)