Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1964 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1964 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1964 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 4,07 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,663 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1964 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2276 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 391. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (1)
Chile 20 Pesos 1964 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1964 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1964 So at auction Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1964 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1964 So at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1964 So at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1964 So at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1964 So at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1964 So at auction Heritage - July 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date July 26, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1964 So at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesos 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

