20 Pesos 1964 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1964 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2276 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 391. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)