Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1917 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1917 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1917 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 11,9821 g
  • Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 717,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1917
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1917 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22048 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 870. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 20 Pesos 1917 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1917 So at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1917 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 20 Pesos 1917 So at auction Heritage - July 19, 2018
Chile 20 Pesos 1917 So at auction Heritage - July 19, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2018
Condition MS62+ PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 20 Pesos 1917 So at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Chile 20 Pesos 1917 So at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 20 Pesos 1917 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesos 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1917 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 20 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search