Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1917 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 11,9821 g
- Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 717,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 20 Pesos
- Year 1917
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1917 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22048 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 870. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2018
Condition MS62+ PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesos 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search