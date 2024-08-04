Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1916 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 11,9821 g
- Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 36,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 20 Pesos
- Year 1916
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1916 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31877 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,443. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 435 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesos 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search