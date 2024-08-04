Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1913 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1913 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1913 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 11,9821 g
  • Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 18,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1913
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1913 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22045 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 20 Pesos 1913 So at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
655 $
Price in auction currency 590 EUR
Chile 20 Pesos 1913 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1913 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1913 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1913 So at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesos 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search