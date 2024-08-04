Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1913 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 11,9821 g
- Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Mintage UNC 18,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 20 Pesos
- Year 1913
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1913 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22045 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Schulman (1)
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
655 $
Price in auction currency 590 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesos 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
