Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1849 So ML (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1849
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1849 with mark So ML. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2571 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search