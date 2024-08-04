Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1849 So ML (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1849 So ML - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1849 So ML - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1849
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1849 with mark So ML. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2571 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
Chile 2 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1849 So ML at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

