Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1833 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1833 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1833 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 224

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1833
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1833 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22026 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Chile 2 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1833 So I at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2011
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

