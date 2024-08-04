Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1833 So I (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 224
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1833
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1833 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22026 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
