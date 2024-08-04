2 Escudos 1833 So I (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1833 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22026 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

