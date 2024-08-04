Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1824 So I (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7 g
- Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,700
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1824
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1824 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23846 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6900 $
Price in auction currency 6900 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
2265 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search