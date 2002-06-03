10 Pesos 1879 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1879 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 288. Bidding took place June 3, 2002.

Сondition UNC (1)