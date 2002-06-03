Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1879 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 9,805
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1879
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1879 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 288. Bidding took place June 3, 2002.
