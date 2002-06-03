Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1879 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1879 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1879 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 9,805

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1879
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1879 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 288. Bidding took place June 3, 2002.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1879 So at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

