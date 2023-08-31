Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1872 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1872 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1872 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 235,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1872
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1872 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23420 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
925 $
Price in auction currency 925 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1840 $
Price in auction currency 1650 CHF
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Heritage - August 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction GINZA - August 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction GINZA - April 10, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 31, 2019
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1872 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

