Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1872 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 235,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1872
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1872 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23420 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
925 $
Price in auction currency 925 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1840 $
Price in auction currency 1650 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
