10 Pesos 1855 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 61,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1855
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1855 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place April 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 88000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
