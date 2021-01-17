10 Pesos 1855 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1855 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place April 15, 2020.

