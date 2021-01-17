Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1855 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1855 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1855 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 61,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1855
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1855 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place April 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1855 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Chile 10 Pesos 1855 So at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 88000 JPY
Chile 10 Pesos 1855 So at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1855 So at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1855 So at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1855 So at auction CNG - January 13, 2015
Seller CNG
Date January 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1855 So at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1855 So at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2014
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1855 So at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1855 So at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

