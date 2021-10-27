10 Pesos 1854 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1854 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2071 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 25, 2022.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) ANACS (1)