10 Pesos 1854 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 195,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1854
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1854 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2071 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1523 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
