Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1854 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1854 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1854 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 195,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1854
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1854 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2071 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 25, 2022.

Chile 10 Pesos 1854 So at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1854 So at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1523 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Chile 10 Pesos 1854 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1854 So at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1854 So at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Chile 10 Pesos 1854 So at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1854 So at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

