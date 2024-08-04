Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1849 So ML (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1849 So ML - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1849 So ML - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1849
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1849 with mark So ML. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2075 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.

Chile 1 Escudo 1849 So ML at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1849 So ML at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 322 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1849 So ML at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

