Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1833 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1833 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1833 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,620

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1833
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1833 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1833 So I at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1833 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1833 So I at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1833 So I at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1833 So I at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1833 So I at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1833 So I at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1833 So I at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

