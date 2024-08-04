Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1833 So I (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3 g
- Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,620
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1833
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1833 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Schulman (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search