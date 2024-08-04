8 Escudos 1805 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1805 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5575 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (15) XF (25) VF (43) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (6) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (15) PCGS (5) ANA (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (18)

Cayón (15)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Heritage (22)

HERVERA (8)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (2)

Nomisma (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (3)

Soler y Llach (11)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)