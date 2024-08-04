Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1805 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1805 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5575 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1618 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1468 $
Price in auction currency 1361 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Heritage - February 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
