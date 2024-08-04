Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1804 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1804 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31572 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,680. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
