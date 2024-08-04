Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1791 So DA "Type 1789-1791" (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1791 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,060. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2783 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2424 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
