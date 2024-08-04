8 Escudos 1791 So DA "Type 1789-1791" (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1791 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,060. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (6) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2)