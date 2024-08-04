Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1805 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 323
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1805 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30033 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1456 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3290 $
Price in auction currency 3290 USD
