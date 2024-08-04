Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1805 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1805 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1805 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 323

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1805 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30033 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Chile 4 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1456 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3290 $
Price in auction currency 3290 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

