Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1799 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,754
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1799 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 862 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1036 $
Price in auction currency 1080 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3639 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search