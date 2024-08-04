Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1799 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1799 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1799 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,754

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1799 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 862 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Chile 4 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1036 $
Price in auction currency 1080 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3639 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1799 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
