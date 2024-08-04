4 Escudos 1795 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1795 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4082 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,325. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)