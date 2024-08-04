Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1795 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1795 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1795 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,808

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1795 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4082 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,325. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1795 So DA at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2509 $
Price in auction currency 2325 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1795 So DA at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1795 So DA at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1495 $
Price in auction currency 1495 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1795 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1795 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 4 Escudos
