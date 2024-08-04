Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1795 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,808
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1795 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4082 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,325. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1495 $
Price in auction currency 1495 USD
