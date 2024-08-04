Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1791 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1791 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1791 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,879

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1791 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29609 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2669 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Heritage - November 17, 2016
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Heritage - November 17, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1791 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

