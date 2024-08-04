Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1791 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,879
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1791 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29609 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2669 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
