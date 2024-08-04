Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1790 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1790 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1790 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,332

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1790 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5547 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,175. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2087 $
Price in auction currency 2175 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1790 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

