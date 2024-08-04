Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1790 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,332
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1790 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5547 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,175. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2087 $
Price in auction currency 2175 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
