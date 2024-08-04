Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1808 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,020
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1808 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3322 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
3054 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
