Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1805 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1805 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1805 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 646

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1805 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Chile 2 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1536 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Escudos 1805 So FJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1805 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
