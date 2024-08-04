Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1805 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 646
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1805 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1536 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
