Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1803 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1803 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1803 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 578

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1803 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20872 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Chile 2 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
4888 $
Price in auction currency 4888 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1803 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
