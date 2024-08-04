Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1804 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1804 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1804 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,428

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1804 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1804 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

