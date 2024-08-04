1 Escudo 1804 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1804 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition VF (1)