1 Escudo 1804 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,428
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1804 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
