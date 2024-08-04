1 Escudo 1795 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1795 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)