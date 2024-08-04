Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1795 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1795 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1511 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2820 $
Price in auction currency 2820 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
