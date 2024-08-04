Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1795 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1795 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1795 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1795 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1795 So DA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1511 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1795 So DA at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Chile 1 Escudo 1795 So DA at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2820 $
Price in auction currency 2820 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1795 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1795 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search