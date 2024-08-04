Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1789 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1789 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,550. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1424 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Heritage - September 3, 2015
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Heritage - September 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Cayón - March 25, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date March 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1789 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Chile in 1789 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search