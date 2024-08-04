Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1789 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1789 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,550. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (3)
- Soler y Llach (3)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1424 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
