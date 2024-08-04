Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1788 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1788 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 317 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1955 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1627 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
