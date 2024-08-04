8 Escudos 1787 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1787 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (9) XF (26) VF (39) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) + (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (11) ICG (1)

