8 Escudos 1787 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1787 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2576 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
