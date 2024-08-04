Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1787 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1787 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1787 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1787 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2576 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1787 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Chile in 1787 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search