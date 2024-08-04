Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1786 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1786 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 9,488. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2529 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
