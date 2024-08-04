Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1786 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1786 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1786 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1786 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 9,488. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2529 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Rauch - June 11, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date June 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Chile 8 Escudos 1786 So DA at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

