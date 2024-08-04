Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1785 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1785 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1785 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1785 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2511 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Spink - January 18, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3235 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Jesús Vico - July 12, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1785 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Chile in 1785 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search