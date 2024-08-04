Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1785 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1785 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2511 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search