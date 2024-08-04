Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1784 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1784 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 8,200. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Auction World (1)
Aureo & Calicó (15)
Bolaffi (2)
Cayón (9)
Heritage (3)
HERVERA (3)
Rauch (1)
Schulman (1)
Soler y Llach (4)
Stack's (5)
Tauler & Fau (3)
UBS (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
6171 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1498 $
Price in auction currency 1390 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
