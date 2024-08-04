Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1784 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1784 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1784 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1784 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 8,200. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
6171 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1498 $
Price in auction currency 1390 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Bolaffi - December 3, 2021
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1784 So DA at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

