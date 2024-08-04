Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1781 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1781 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (8)
- HERVERA (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2957 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search