Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1776 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1776 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1776 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1776 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20534 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
3100 $
Price in auction currency 3100 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2700 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1776 So DA at auction Heritage - August 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 21, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

