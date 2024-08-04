Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1776 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1776 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20534 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (6)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (11)
- HERVERA (2)
- Künker (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
3100 $
Price in auction currency 3100 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search