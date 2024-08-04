Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1775 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1775 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21344 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 80,500. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
