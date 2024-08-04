Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1775 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1775 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1775 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1775 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21344 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 80,500. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Stack's - January 15, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Stack's - January 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Schulman - July 4, 2012
Seller Schulman
Date July 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1775 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

