8 Escudos 1771 So A (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1771 with mark So A. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)