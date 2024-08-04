Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1771 So A (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1771 So A - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1771 So A - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1771 with mark So A. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1771 So A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4524 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1771 So A at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2538 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1771 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1771 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1771 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1771 So A at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1771 So A at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Chile in 1771 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search