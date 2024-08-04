Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1771 So A (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1771 with mark So A. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4524 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2538 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
