Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1769 So A (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1769 So A - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1769 So A - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1769 with mark So A. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
Chile 8 Escudos 1769 So A at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2051 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Chile 8 Escudos 1769 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2967 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1769 So A at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1769 So A at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1769 So A at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1769 So A at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1769 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1769 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
