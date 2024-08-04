8 Escudos 1769 So A (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1769 with mark So A. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (5)