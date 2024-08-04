Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1768 So A. "А" inverted (Chile, Charles III)

Variety: "А" inverted

Obverse 8 Escudos 1768 So A "А" inverted - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1768 So A "А" inverted - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1768 with mark So A. "А" inverted. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3215 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3238 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1768 So A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Chile in 1768 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search