8 Escudos 1768 So A. "А" inverted (Chile, Charles III)
Variety: "А" inverted
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1768 with mark So A. "А" inverted. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3215 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3238 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
