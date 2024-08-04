Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1765 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1765 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1765 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1765 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1765 So J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6966 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1765 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
4035 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1765 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1765 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1765 So J at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1765 So J at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1765 So J at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1765 So J at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1765 So J at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1765 So J at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1765 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1765 So J at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

