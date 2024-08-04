Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1765 So J (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1765 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6966 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
4035 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
