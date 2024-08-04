8 Escudos 1765 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1765 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (9) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (2)