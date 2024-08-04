Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1761 So J (Chile, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1761 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23579 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2840 $
Price in auction currency 2650 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
