Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1788 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1788 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1788 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,392 oz) 12,1939 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,020

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1788 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Chile 4 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2411 $
Price in auction currency 2250 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1788 So DA at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

