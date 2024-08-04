Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1788 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,392 oz) 12,1939 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,020
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1788 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2411 $
Price in auction currency 2250 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search