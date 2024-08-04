4 Escudos 1788 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1788 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

