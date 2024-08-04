Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1786 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,392 oz) 12,1939 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 697
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1786 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1991 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search