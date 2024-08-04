4 Escudos 1786 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1786 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1991 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)